Pink Bus Service to be launched in Hyderabad on February 18: Sharjeel

BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 07:37pm
After a successful launch in Karachi, the Sindh government on Monday announced to introduce the Pink Bus Service in Hyderabad on February 18, Aaj News reported.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced this while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

He said Pakistan is among the countries, where special transport services are provided to women.

He also announced the expansion of Pink Bus Service's routes in Karachi from February 20.

"The Peoples Bus Service is one of the best services in the world, and the expansion of its routes will facilitate women commuters," he said.

The development comes days after Memon announced to launch pink taxi cab service for women in Karachi.

“The government has decided to launch tax services in Karachi under Sindh Mass Transit Authority,” he said, adding that pink tax service for women will be launched in the first phase.

