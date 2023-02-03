BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

At least 17 killed as oil tanker collides with passenger coach near Kohat tunnel

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan expects 'sincere cooperation' from Afghan interim govt to address terrorism: FO

Murad Saeed announces protest against rising terrorism in KP

Highly critical: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge $592mn, now stand at mere $3.09bn

KSE-100 rises 0.28% in volatile session

Fawad warns Punjab, KP governors of Article six trial if elections delayed

Sales of petroleum products plummet 20% year-on-year

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Govt committed to eliminate Riba-based financial system, says Dar

Closing in on terror network behind Peshawar mosque suicide blast: KP police chief

Anchorperson Imran Riaz detained in Lahore, says lawyer

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

New historic low: rupee settles at 271.36 against US dollar

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

KSA links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

IK writes letter to President: Agencies accused of meddling in political affairs

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

Jul-Jan trade deficit shrinks 31.97pc to $19.632bn YoY

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

