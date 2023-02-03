AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IK writes letter to President: Agencies accused of meddling in political affairs

Itrat Bashir Published February 3, 2023 Updated February 3, 2023 08:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged President Arif Alvi to take note of interference by the intelligence agencies and the establishment in political matters and seek an explanation against the black sheep operating in State organisations.

In a letter written to the president on January 29, the former PM said, “Today, the PTI core and parliamentary committees met and unanimously passed a resolution requesting you as the President and the supreme commander of the armed forces to take note of brazen interference by intelligence agencies and some other sections of the establishment in the political sphere.

“The most recent reflection of this was the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor’s statement saying he could not give a date for the elections to the KP legislature as that would be given by the intelligence agencies and the establishment.”

Imran Khan's arrest will create instability in country: President Alvi

He further said that the resolution also draws your attention to the brazen acts of abductions, sham FIRS, custodial torture and threats being meted out to the PTI workers and leaders; “the resolution calls on you to take notice and take action against all these actions that contravene the Constitution, laws of the land and fundamental human rights.” On January 29, the PTI chief chaired a meeting of the PTI Core and Parliamentary Committees, which was attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, General Secretary Asad Umar and other party leaders.

On this occasion, the meeting unanimously passed a resolution, which stated that the PTI leadership drew the attention of the President of Pakistan and the supreme commander of armed forces to the statement of Governor KP that an election date for the KP Assembly would be given by the agencies and establishment.

“The PTI leadership calls on the President to take notice of this growing interference by the intelligence agencies and other sections of establishment in the political sphere. In addition, he must take note of FIRS, abductions, custodial torture and threatening phone calls against the PTI workers and leaders, being carried out at the behest of these black sheep in state organisations.

This was bringing infamy on our military, which would lead to strengthening our external enemies and fifth columnists in Pakistan,” it added. In the resolution, the PTI leadership also called on the President to not just take notice of these excesses, constitutional violations and total destruction of all fundamental human rights, but to seek an explanation forthwith against the black sheep identified repeatedly by the party leadership and independent media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan President Arif Alvi PTI leaders PTI chairman Establishment political affairs

Comments

1000 characters
WarrenDesiBuffet Feb 03, 2023 07:25am
For a man whose political rise and then tenure was entirely possible only to the efforts of these same agencies, he seems quite the ingrate.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IK writes letter to President: Agencies accused of meddling in political affairs

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

Jul-Jan trade deficit shrinks 31.97pc to $19.632bn YoY

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

‘Country heading towards digital catastrophe’

SBP’s reserves slip to $3bn

Read more stories