1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

  • PM Shehbaz inaugurates third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (Kanupp), which will produce 1,100 megawatts of electricity
Recorder Report Published February 3, 2023 Updated February 3, 2023 09:00am
KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated K-3, the third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (Kanupp), which will produce 1,100 megawatts of electricity. The project has been completed with Chinese assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said K-3 was a step forward in cooperation with Pakistan’s trusted friend China. He congratulated the scientists and workers of Pakistan and China who strove for completion of the project.

He said the staff of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, who contributed to the project, would be invited to the Prime Minister’s Office for public recognition.

The prime minister said in view of $27 billion energy import bill, Pakistan required alternative and inexpensive sources of energy including solar, wind, hydel and nuclear.

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

He said Pakistan was blessed with enormous resources, having the potential of producing 60,000 megawatts through hydel power. But he regretted that the power generation stood merely 10,000 megawatts.

He recalled that the project of Kanupp was finalized during the tenure of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and expressed gratitude to the government of China for extending cooperation in this regard.

Shehbaz said the electricity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were greatly contributing to the country’s energy demands through the production of thousands of megawatts.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, in a video message, emphasized the importance of safe use of nuclear energy as Pakistan faced challenges of climate change.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Raja Ali Raza Anwar said National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had declared KANUPP a high power producing facility with its 27.15 percent production.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the residence of Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Shazia Marri to extend greetings on her son’s wedding. The prime minister, who was on day-long visit here, expressed good wishes for the newly-married couple.

He prayed that the wedding of the couple might become a source of pleasure for both the families.

