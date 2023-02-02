Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan needs cheaper sources of energy and the country can excel at nuclear power generation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the K3 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi, he said that the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) believes that nuclear power generation can add a lot of energy to Pakistan’s power grid.

“Solar and wind power sources can play an important role in accomplishing the task of generating cheap energy,” he said.

“Pakistan has been gifted with enormous resources but still we are hardly able to generate 10,000 MW from hydel sources. Pakistan badly needs clean and cheaper energy,” he added.

He said the K3 has total power generation capacity of 2,200 MWs, taking the country’s total nuclear generation to 3,600 MWs, which he said is a significant contribution.

Pakistan is importing fuel to the tune of $27 billion dollars, “an amount we can hardly afford to finance”, the PM said.

More to follow