AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
DGKC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
EPCL 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.15%)
HUBC 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.79%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
NETSOL 84.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.81%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 111.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,052 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,401 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,640 Increased By 20 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,201 Increased By 31 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

  • Premier says solar and wind sources can play important role in generating cheap energy
BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 01:49pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan needs cheaper sources of energy and the country can excel at nuclear power generation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the K3 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi, he said that the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) believes that nuclear power generation can add a lot of energy to Pakistan’s power grid.

“Solar and wind power sources can play an important role in accomplishing the task of generating cheap energy,” he said.

“Pakistan has been gifted with enormous resources but still we are hardly able to generate 10,000 MW from hydel sources. Pakistan badly needs clean and cheaper energy,” he added.

He said the K3 has total power generation capacity of 2,200 MWs, taking the country’s total nuclear generation to 3,600 MWs, which he said is a significant contribution.

Pakistan is importing fuel to the tune of $27 billion dollars, “an amount we can hardly afford to finance”, the PM said.

More to follow

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan nuclear power plants Economic distress K3 nuclear power plant nuclear energy projects

Comments

1000 characters

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Govt committed to eliminate Riba-based financial system, says Dar

Peshawar blast: closing in on terror network, says KPK police chief

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward for Pakistan

Read more stories