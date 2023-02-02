Fawad warns Punjab, KP governors of Article six trial if elections delayed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday warned that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors will be facing Article six of the constitution if elections are not held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a presser along with other PTI leaders, Fawad said that the government has failed to "manage the country and Imran Khan."

"They have destroyed the country in their attempts to manage Imran Khan," he remarked.

He said the Sharif and Zardari families have no political future. "Whenever the PTI government comes, a new opposition will be born in Pakistan," Fawad claimed.

He went on to say that his party doesn't want confrontation with the institutions and supports a stable Pakistan that is run according to the constitution.

"Human rights should be protected in Pakistan. We want elections to be organised according to the constitution," Fawad said.

"There is no solution for the existing crisis if elections are not held," he stressed.

Fawad's comments come a day after the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali's decision to write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)chief regarding delaying the election after the Peshawar attack has raised suspicion that the law and order situation is being used to postpone elections.

The KP governor wrote a letter to ECP on January 31, expressing worry over the recent deterioration in the law and order situation.

Addressing the nation via video link, the former premier said the governor shouldn't have written the letter.

"They [people in power] are using the Peshawar incident to delay the polls," he said adding: "If they succeeded in delaying the election, it will be disastrous for the country."

PTI chief claimed that the government wants to use the rise in militant attacks as a reason to delay elections in the country.

"They are afraid that Imran Khan will win if the election is held on time," he said.

The former premier said that delay in announcing the poll dates will be a violation of the constitution. "Article Six of the constitution will apply to them if the elections are delayed," he remarked.