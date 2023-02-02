AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad warns Punjab, KP governors of Article six trial if elections delayed

  • PTI leader says the government has failed to manage both country and Imran Khan
BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 05:27pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday warned that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors will be facing Article six of the constitution if elections are not held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a presser along with other PTI leaders, Fawad said that the government has failed to "manage the country and Imran Khan."

"They have destroyed the country in their attempts to manage Imran Khan," he remarked.

He said the Sharif and Zardari families have no political future. "Whenever the PTI government comes, a new opposition will be born in Pakistan," Fawad claimed.

He went on to say that his party doesn't want confrontation with the institutions and supports a stable Pakistan that is run according to the constitution.

"Human rights should be protected in Pakistan. We want elections to be organised according to the constitution," Fawad said.

"There is no solution for the existing crisis if elections are not held," he stressed.

Fawad's comments come a day after the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali's decision to write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)chief regarding delaying the election after the Peshawar attack has raised suspicion that the law and order situation is being used to postpone elections.

The KP governor wrote a letter to ECP on January 31, expressing worry over the recent deterioration in the law and order situation.

Addressing the nation via video link, the former premier said the governor shouldn't have written the letter.

"They [people in power] are using the Peshawar incident to delay the polls," he said adding: "If they succeeded in delaying the election, it will be disastrous for the country."

PTI chief claimed that the government wants to use the rise in militant attacks as a reason to delay elections in the country.

"They are afraid that Imran Khan will win if the election is held on time," he said.

The former premier said that delay in announcing the poll dates will be a violation of the constitution. "Article Six of the constitution will apply to them if the elections are delayed," he remarked.

Imran Khan Peshawar city PTI politics Fawad Chaudry

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad warns Punjab, KP governors of Article six trial if elections delayed

New historic low: rupee settles at 271.36 against US dollar

Dar gives go-ahead to Saylani, other charities to help raise $2bn from overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Local court sends Sheikh Rashid on two-day physical remand

Capital gain lifts Norwegian operator Telenor to record earnings

Govt committed to eliminate Riba-based financial system, says Dar

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Closing in on terror network behind Peshawar mosque suicide blast: KP police chief

Bangladesh seeks extended oil credit from Saudi Arabia

Read more stories