AVN 65.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.65%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
BOP 4.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DFML 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.29%)
DGKC 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.44%)
EPCL 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.4%)
FCCL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.02%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
NETSOL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.41%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.64%)
PRL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
TELE 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TRG 111.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,062 Increased By 16 (0.4%)
BR30 14,451 Increased By 17 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,827 Increased By 206.6 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,225 Increased By 54.6 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 270-271 level in inter-bank
Recorder Report Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 11:11am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.53% in the inter-bank market in the early hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:35am, the rupee was being quoted at 270.25 during intra-day trading, a decline of Rs1.42.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s rupee was under pressure again, as it had settled at 268.83 after depreciation of Rs0.94 or 0.35%.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission has reportedly questioned the top brass of the Power Division for two consecutive days on failing to meet commitments including increase in tariff, poor performance of the sector and restricting subsidies only to vulnerable domestic consumers.

Moreover, the international lender revised upward the inflation rate for Pakistan, i.e. from 19.9% to 21% in 2023, attributing the raise to floods and exchange rate depreciation.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 27.6% in January, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday. This is the highest inflation reading since 27.8% recorded in May 1975.

Globally, the dollar tumbled on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near.

The Fed’s statement, which came after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting where policymakers agreed to raise rates by 25 basis points, marked the central bank’s first explicit acknowledgment of slowing inflation.

The dollar dived following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks, and against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index fell to a fresh nine-month low of 100.80.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Thursday after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar brought back some appetite for risk assets and the OPEC+ decision to roll over an output cut helped ease oversupply concerns.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Oil prices currency dollar index Exchange rates EXCHANGERATE IMF Pakistan rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward for Pakistan

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

Read more stories