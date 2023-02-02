At least 17 killed as oil tanker collides with passenger coach near Kohat tunnel

At least 17 people, including children and women, were killed when a high-speed oil tanker collided with a passenger coach near the Kohat tunnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported.

Rescue personnel said they are shifting the dead bodies to Civil Hospital Shani Kali Dara Adam Khel.

The accident was so horrible that the rescue teams had to cut the ill-fated coach to retrieve the dead bodies and the injured trapped inside the vehicle.

More to follow.