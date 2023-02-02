Anchorperson Imran Riaz detained in Lahore, says lawyer

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz in Lahore on Thursday morning, it was reported.

A video shared by PTI’s official Twitter account shows the journalist at FIA’s cybercrime office.

The anchorperson was previously arrested in July last year after multiple sedition cases were registered against him. He was later released by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on bail.

PTI leader Asad Umar claimed that terrorists were roaming free while Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Imran Riaz are behind bars.