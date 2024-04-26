Nawaz Sharif urged to take up PML-N’s presidency, says Rana Sanaullah

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the supremo Nawaz Sharif has been urged to take over the party’s presidency, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Sanaullah said the leadership will suggest the same to Nawaz on his return to Pakistan.

Nawaz, the three-time prime minister and the founder of PML-N, had to lose the party presidency after the Supreme Court ruling in 2018.

“Nawaz Sharif was removed from the party leadership role with a conspiracy, however, the PML-N supremo has been acquitted by the court and could now take up the party’s reins,” Rana Sanaullah said.

He said the party will better serve the people of the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Commenting on the performance of the Punjab government, Sanaullah said Maryam Nawaz Sharif was working tirelessly to provide relief to the masses.

Last year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected a petition praying to restore former premier Nawaz Sharif as president of the PML-N.

The court held that the high court could not take up the case as Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.