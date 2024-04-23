Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan extended their downturn on Tuesday in line with a decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola fell to Rs240,900 after a single-day decrease of Rs7,800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,533 after a decline of Rs6,687, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola saw a decline of Rs3,500.

The international rate of gold further eased on Tuesday, as per APGJSA. The rate was set at $2,309 per ounce ((with a premium of $20) after a decline of $72 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased Rs100 to settle at Rs2,780 per tola.

In just two session, gold has plunged Rs11,300 per tola in the local market, taking cue from an over $100 per ounce decline in the international rate.

On Saturday, gold price per tola had hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 in Pakistan.

The safe-haven asset saw a record surge due to geo-political tensions in the Middle East and central banks adding to their gold reserves.