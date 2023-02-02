Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday scrapped a petition submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on the party’s foreign funding case.

The IHC had reserved its verdict on January 11.

During the hearing, IHC chief justice Aamer Farooq said the ECP’s decision in the case against the PTI was an “observation” and that if the PTI proved that the funds were not prohibited, the decision would have to be changed.

Barrister Anwar Mansoor on behalf of the PTI argued that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had begun its action in the context of the ECP’s decision. The PTI lawyer maintained that the ECP had no authority to give such a declaration.

Justice Aamer said that the commission’s decision was sometimes being called an order, sometimes a report, and sometimes an opinion. He said he viewed that it as a fact-finding report.

He added that the electoral body had not given any declaration that stated Imran Khan is not honest and trustworthy.

ECPs verdict

In August 2022, the ECP had ruled that PTI had received prohibited funding from abroad and had kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

“The data obtained from the State Bank of Pakista reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by senior PTI management and leadership at the Central and Provincial levels.

“PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party,” the verdict read.

The verdict said that hiding accounts was a “violation” of Article 17 of the Constitution. As per the said article “Every political party shall account for the source of its funds in accordance with law”.

The ECP found that donations were taken from America, Australia, Canada and the UAE. As per the verdict, PTI “knowingly and willfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi.

The party also received donations through PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Limited Company, the verdict read. The commission also said that PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted a “mis-declaration” with the commission.

In October 2022, FIA registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in connection with their party’s prohibited funding case.

They have also been booked under Section 23 (penalty and procedure) of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947.

Later, Imran’s was granted protective bail by the court.