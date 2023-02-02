AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
BAFL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.06%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.93%)
DGKC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.45%)
HUBC 65.64 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.24%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
OGDC 87.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TELE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
UNITY 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,776 Increased By 156.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 77.9 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

  • IHC had reserved verdict on January 11
BR Web Desk Published 02 Feb, 2023 03:31pm
Follow us

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday scrapped a petition submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on the party’s foreign funding case.

The IHC had reserved its verdict on January 11.

During the hearing, IHC chief justice Aamer Farooq said the ECP’s decision in the case against the PTI was an “observation” and that if the PTI proved that the funds were not prohibited, the decision would have to be changed.

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

Barrister Anwar Mansoor on behalf of the PTI argued that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had begun its action in the context of the ECP’s decision. The PTI lawyer maintained that the ECP had no authority to give such a declaration.

Justice Aamer said that the commission’s decision was sometimes being called an order, sometimes a report, and sometimes an opinion. He said he viewed that it as a fact-finding report.

He added that the electoral body had not given any declaration that stated Imran Khan is not honest and trustworthy.

Prohibited funding case: IHC reserves verdict on PTI plea against ECP report

ECPs verdict

In August 2022, the ECP had ruled that PTI had received prohibited funding from abroad and had kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

“The data obtained from the State Bank of Pakista reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by senior PTI management and leadership at the Central and Provincial levels.

“PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party,” the verdict read.

IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

The verdict said that hiding accounts was a “violation” of Article 17 of the Constitution. As per the said article “Every political party shall account for the source of its funds in accordance with law”.

The ECP found that donations were taken from America, Australia, Canada and the UAE. As per the verdict, PTI “knowingly and willfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi.

The party also received donations through PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Limited Company, the verdict read. The commission also said that PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted a “mis-declaration” with the commission.

In October 2022, FIA registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in connection with their party’s prohibited funding case.

They have also been booked under Section 23 (penalty and procedure) of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947.

Later, Imran’s was granted protective bail by the court.

IHC PTI PTI Government PTI leader PTI goverment PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Sheikh Rashid presented before local court

Govt committed to eliminate Riba-based financial system, says Dar

Closing in on terror network behind Peshawar mosque suicide blast: KP police chief

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women

IMF team ‘quizzes’ PD’s top brass

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

Read more stories