Army chief vows to work for Pakistan’s development despite ‘negative propaganda’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said negative propaganda and social media trolls cannot distract the nation from working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

He made these remarks while addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative conference.

“We are all a united team Pakistan – God willing, with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will fail,” the COAS said.

The army chief said the armed forces of the country, with support of the nation, would fail all the inimical forces bent on impeding Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

“In today’s era, complete independence without economic stability is not possible, whereas no instability would be tolerated in Pakistan’s journey of prosperity and development. Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability,” the army chief said.