AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 08:46am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Azam Khan's name finalised as KP's caretaker CM: Durrani

Read here for details.

  • At WEF, FM Bilawal calls for holding negotiations between Russia, Ukraine

Read here for details.

  • 'Perfect doom loop': economist Atif Mian breaks down Pakistan's current policies

Read here for details.

  • Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan's Nishat Mills says it will acquire 100% of Denmark’s Wernerfelt A/S

Read here for details.

  • MQM-P rejects LG polls, demands re-election in Karachi, Hyderabad: Waseem

Read here for details.

  • Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 1% owing to uncertainty

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan will pay for Russian energy purchases in currency of friendly countries: Russian official

Read here for details.

  • NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Read here for details.

  • 23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum commences gas supply from SGPC to Sui Northern

Read here for details.

  • Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

