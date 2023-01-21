BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Azam Khan's name finalised as KP's caretaker CM: Durrani

Read here for details.

At WEF, FM Bilawal calls for holding negotiations between Russia, Ukraine

Read here for details.

'Perfect doom loop': economist Atif Mian breaks down Pakistan's current policies

Read here for details.

Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

Read here for details.

Pakistan's Nishat Mills says it will acquire 100% of Denmark’s Wernerfelt A/S

Read here for details.

MQM-P rejects LG polls, demands re-election in Karachi, Hyderabad: Waseem

Read here for details.

Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 1% owing to uncertainty

Read here for details.

Pakistan will pay for Russian energy purchases in currency of friendly countries: Russian official

Read here for details.

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Read here for details.

23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Read here for details.

Mari Petroleum commences gas supply from SGPC to Sui Northern

Read here for details.

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Read here for details.