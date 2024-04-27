AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to clamp down on tax evaders and drug dealers, and to publish the names of tax evaders in newspapers.

A meeting was convened here under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Addressing the meeting, he emphasised that tax evaders pose a threat to the country’s prosperity and they will face consequences. He declared that the names of tax evaders will be publicly disclosed in newspapers, and their accounts will be frozen.

SRB seals restaurant, event management company for tax evasion

Praising the ongoing efforts to combat drug dealers throughout the province, he instructed authorities to intensify the crackdown. He said that drug peddlers pose a threat to the future of the country and its people and no leniency will be granted to them.

He mentioned that competent police officers and personnel will be seconded to the Excise Department for operations against drug dealers and tax evaders. Initially, officers from Karachi and Hyderabad will be seconded to the Excise Department.

In the meeting, it was also decided to award prizes to the best-performing officers and informers. Additionally, a proposal was made to implement biometric registration and transfer of vehicles. Measures were also decided upon to address the complaints of all stakeholders related to the Excise Department.

