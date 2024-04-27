AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Steering Committee has approved the top proposal from McKinsey and Company, a globally renowned consulting firm, for the digitalisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) project.

The meeting of the Steering Committee on the FBR digitisation presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Friday, reviewed the progress made so far in the digitalisation of FBR’s operations and explored the avenues to further enhance the efficiency and transparency of tax administration across the country.

The finance minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to collaborate with the private sector and all relevant stakeholders in propelling Pakistan towards a modernised taxation framework. He underscored that digitalisation of the FBR is not only crucial for improving tax collection and administration but also for promoting sustained economic growth.

Digitalization of tax system: FBR cuts deal with Karandaaz

During the meeting, the committee approved the top proposal from McKinsey and Company, a globally renowned consulting firm, for the digitalisation project. Director DFS Karandaaz Sharjeel Murtaza briefed the committee on the procurement process, which involved comprehensive technical evaluation by an approved committee comprising senior officials from FBR and technical experts from Karandaaz Pakistan.

McKinsey and Company emerged as the top bidder after thorough evaluation of technical and financial aspects. The negotiated full and final proposal from McKinsey and Company was presented to the committee, leading to the approval for contracting and on boarding McKinsey and Company and commencing the project.

The finance minister commended the Procurement Committee for ensuring the selection of high-quality consulting services for this important national project, and stressed upon the need for a result-oriented approach, leveraging existing knowledge on digitalisation, and prioritising early successes.

The meeting concluded with the agreement on the next steps for commencement of the process of digitalisation of the FBR’s operations through collaboration between FBR and the private sector for a digitally empowered tax ecosystem in the country.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Chairman FBR, CEO Karandaaz Waqasul Hasan, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Country Lead Syed Ali Mahmood, and representatives from FBR.

