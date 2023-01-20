AVN 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 229-230 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2023 11:18am
Pakistan’s rupee registered a loss against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.13% during the trading session on Friday.

At around 11:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 229.45 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Re0.30.

On Thursday, the rupee had registered a loss for the 22nd successive session against the US dollar to settle at 229.15 after a decrease of Re0.24 or 0.10%.

In a slightly positive development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $258 million to $4.6 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $10.44 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.84 billion.

Moreover, the World Bank (WB) stated that media reports claiming that it has delayed the release of loans to the tune of $1.1 billion to Pakistan are unfounded.

Globally, the US dollar struggled for direction on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown dented risk sentiment, while the yen slipped as speculation continue to swirl that the Bank of Japan will eventually move away from its ultra-easy policy.

The US dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, rose 0.069% to 102.090, not far off the seven-month low of 101.51 it touched on Wednesday.

The index is down 1.3% so far this year after sinking 7.7% in the last three months of 2022 as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were set to post a second straight week of gains on Friday, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China which should boost its fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update

