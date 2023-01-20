Mari Petroleum commences gas supply from SGPC to Sui Northern

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest petroleum exploration and production companies, announced that it has initiated gas supply from Phase-II of Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC), formerly known as GTH Gas Processing Facilities, on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that MARI has successfully completed the construction of SGPC Phase-II facilities to process low Btu gas from Goru-B reservoir of Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh,” said the company in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company shared that the phased commissioning and performance testing of the processing facilities is ongoing.

"After processing, 50 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of pipeline specification gas is being achieved and the company is supplying around 47.5 MMSCFD of processed gas to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL), while the remaining 2.5 MMSCFD is consumed as fuel gas to operate the plant," read the statement.

MARI shared that the gas is being supplied via its own 20-inch, 25-km-long, cross-country gas transmission pipeline connecting SGPC to SNGPL valve assembly (QV -2) at Muhammadpur.

"MARI will continue commissioning and performance testing of the remaining facilities," it said.

Earlier this month, MARI announced the discovery of gas reserves from its exploratory well Mari Ghazij-1, located in Mari Development and. Production Lease (Mari D&PL) in Sindh.

“The company plans to appraise the discovery to prove its extent and, in parallel, evaluate its development options,” MARI said then.

The discovery came as Pakistan faces an energy crunch as its reserves continue to deplete, while the country struggles to obtain fuel cargoes.

Last month, Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt) Limited, an exploration & production (E&P) company, discovered gas and condensate reserves in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Ministry of Energy.

Earlier, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had announced the discovery of oil and gas from its exploratory well Kot Nawab-1 and another development-cum-exploratory well Chak-5 Dim South-3, located in District Sanghar, Sindh.