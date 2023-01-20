AVN 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.5%)
EPCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
FCCL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
MLCF 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.22%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.15%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.1%)
TPLP 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 99.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.6%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,816 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.59%)
BR30 13,527 Decreased By -70 (-0.51%)
KSE100 38,603 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 14,319 Decreased By -80.7 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 1,398.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14%

Mari Petroleum commences gas supply from SGPC to Sui Northern

BR Web Desk Published 20 Jan, 2023 11:46am
Follow us

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest petroleum exploration and production companies, announced that it has initiated gas supply from Phase-II of Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC), formerly known as GTH Gas Processing Facilities, on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that MARI has successfully completed the construction of SGPC Phase-II facilities to process low Btu gas from Goru-B reservoir of Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh,” said the company in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company shared that the phased commissioning and performance testing of the processing facilities is ongoing.

"After processing, 50 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of pipeline specification gas is being achieved and the company is supplying around 47.5 MMSCFD of processed gas to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL), while the remaining 2.5 MMSCFD is consumed as fuel gas to operate the plant," read the statement.

MARI shared that the gas is being supplied via its own 20-inch, 25-km-long, cross-country gas transmission pipeline connecting SGPC to SNGPL valve assembly (QV -2) at Muhammadpur.

"MARI will continue commissioning and performance testing of the remaining facilities," it said.

Earlier this month, MARI announced the discovery of gas reserves from its exploratory well Mari Ghazij-1, located in Mari Development and. Production Lease (Mari D&PL) in Sindh.

“The company plans to appraise the discovery to prove its extent and, in parallel, evaluate its development options,” MARI said then.

The discovery came as Pakistan faces an energy crunch as its reserves continue to deplete, while the country struggles to obtain fuel cargoes.

Last month, Al-Haj Enterprises (Pvt) Limited, an exploration & production (E&P) company, discovered gas and condensate reserves in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Ministry of Energy.

Earlier, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had announced the discovery of oil and gas from its exploratory well Kot Nawab-1 and another development-cum-exploratory well Chak-5 Dim South-3, located in District Sanghar, Sindh.

SNGPL gas supply mari Mari Petroleum Company Limited Sachal gas processing complex Dera Ismail Khan Oil and Gas Development Company Limited GTH Gas Processing Facilities Goru B reservoir

Comments

1000 characters

Mari Petroleum commences gas supply from SGPC to Sui Northern

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Read more stories