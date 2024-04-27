AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-27

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its request for early renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) by the US Congress for enhanced market access to textiles and apparel products.

According to an official statement, 7th Intersessional meeting of Pakistan-United States of America Trade and Investment Framework (TIFA) was held in Islamabad on April 25, 2024. Muhammad Sauleh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary Ministry of Commerce, led Pakistan’s delegation while the US delegation was led by Brenden Lynch, Assistant United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Both sides deliberated upon a range of trade and investment related matters including agriculture, digital trade, intellectual property protection and enforcement, labor rights, good regulatory practices, and women’s economic empowerment.

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

The US side welcomed the constructive development regarding market access for beef from the United States to Pakistan, whereas Pakistan appreciated the support of US in facilitating market access for its mangoes and fresh dates. Both countries expressed their resolve for removal of barriers for additional agricultural products on reciprocal basis.

The sources said, US side raised issues related to violation of Intellectual Property (IP) by Pakistani companies. Such are regularly reported to Pakistan’s IPO, however, response is very slow.

Official statement noted that both countries recognized the importance of the protection and enforcement of intellectual property. The United States appreciated Pakistan’s recent efforts to further improve the enforcement regime of Intellectual Property.

Both sides further noted with satisfaction the mutual collaboration for Women Economic Empowerment to elevate women’s role in the long-term economic development of Pakistan. In this regard, the mutual cooperation between USAID and TDAP was greatly appreciated.

Pakistan reiterated its request for early renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) by the US Congress for an enhanced market access to textiles and apparel products from Pakistan. The US side assured Pakistan that the request will be considered at appropriate level.

Both sides agreed to plan to hold the 10th TIFA Ministerial-Council meeting at the earliest to continue further dialogue on important bilateral trade issues.

The sources said US side also raised issues related to tariff of wind power projects established by the DFC. Same issues were also raised at a recent meeting in Washington D.C.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan US Congress GSP textiles TIFA intellectual property GSP renewal apparel products

Comments

200 characters

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories