President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to withdraw all writ petitions filed by the board, in high courts, after passing the orders of the President of Pakistan within 15 days.

In this regard, the FTO has issued directions to the FBR on implementation of the orders of the President of Pakistan in representations against findings of the Ombudsman.

The FBR is directed to expedite action and issue instructions to the field formations, FTO’s directive said.

According to the FTO Office directive to the FBR, it has been noted that despite clear directions of the government of Pakistan, Cabinet Division, various field officers of FBR prefer writ petitions in the High Courts. Such practice is in clear violation of the Cabinet Division and also directions of the FBR.

It is therefore required to issue instructions to all concerned for implementing, in letter and spirit the directions of the Cabinet Division and the President Secretariat. All writ petitions filed after passing the orders of President may be withdrawn within 15 days under intimation to the FTO’s Secretariat, FTO’s instructions added.

