Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

  • Former PM says leadership has no plan to steer the country out of the crisis
BR Web Desk Published January 20, 2023 Updated January 20, 2023 05:25pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government is capitalising on the devastating floods in the country “to fill its pockets”.

Speaking to a lawyers’ convention, he said the government had no plan to fix the economy and Pakistan is dependent on foreign aid.

“An artificial economic crisis was created to topple our government. No one had predicted that the economy would nosedive so fast,” he said, adding: “the government has no plan to fix the economy.”

ECP decides to notify Imran Khan’s victory on 7 National Assembly seats

His comments come after Pakistan secured over $10 billion in pledges at the ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan’ in Geneva earlier in January.

On Friday, the former PM said that two families ruled Pakistan since the 1990s and they have amassed considerable amount of wealth.

“They continue to rule and loot the nation,” he said.

Imran also lamented that the treatment of “aged senator and veteran politician Azam Swati” who was arrested twice over the past few months.

Last month, Imran said that the country was facing an unprecedented economic challenge while “thieves” were getting their corruption cases worth billions of rupees closed.

Pakistan facing unprecedented economic challenges: Imran Khan

The PTI chief said that the country is being ruled by a powerful elite rather than the law, which has been torn to shreds since the Pakistan Democratic Movement came into power.

Aamir Latif Jan 20, 2023 05:30pm
He can only talk negative, wonder if he can ever talk sense....
