Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government is capitalising on the devastating floods in the country “to fill its pockets”.

Speaking to a lawyers’ convention, he said the government had no plan to fix the economy and Pakistan is dependent on foreign aid.

“An artificial economic crisis was created to topple our government. No one had predicted that the economy would nosedive so fast,” he said, adding: “the government has no plan to fix the economy.”

His comments come after Pakistan secured over $10 billion in pledges at the ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan’ in Geneva earlier in January.

On Friday, the former PM said that two families ruled Pakistan since the 1990s and they have amassed considerable amount of wealth.

“They continue to rule and loot the nation,” he said.

Imran also lamented that the treatment of “aged senator and veteran politician Azam Swati” who was arrested twice over the past few months.

Last month, Imran said that the country was facing an unprecedented economic challenge while “thieves” were getting their corruption cases worth billions of rupees closed.

The PTI chief said that the country is being ruled by a powerful elite rather than the law, which has been torn to shreds since the Pakistan Democratic Movement came into power.