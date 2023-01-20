AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Azam Khan's name finalised as KP's caretaker CM: Durrani

  • Breakthrough made in a meeting between the government and the opposition committee
BR Web Desk Published January 20, 2023
Follow us

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition on Friday unanimously decided to appoint former bureaucrat Azam Khan as the interim chief minister of the province, Aaj News reported.

The breakthrough was made in a meeting between the government and the opposition committee meeting held to finalise the appointment of the province’s caretaker CM.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Pervez Khattak and CM Mahmood Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazal (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani said the government and opposition had built a consensus on Azam Khan's name for the post of the caretaker chief minister.

"We have chosen a person who is acceptable to all,” he said.

Durrani said that the government and the opposition jointly nominated Azam Khan, adding that the names of Zafarullah Khan and Sahibzada Saeed were also considered.

He said that PTI leader and former defence minister Pervez Khattak played an important role in reaching the consensus.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mahmood Khan said that the government committee agreed on Azam Khan after consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Earlier, the deadlock between the PTI-led KP government and the opposition alliance persisted until Thursday as both stakeholders refused to talk to each other.

However, both sides held their own meetings to finalise names for the caretaker CM.

The opposition alliance met at the residence of Awami National Party’s (ANP) senior leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, spokesman for the previous PTI government, said meetings were going on and the opposition might be consulted after PTI finalised the list of its candidates for CM.

“Consultation within the party is going on and some names have been discussed, including some former judges and retired bureaucrats, but nothing is finalised as yet,” Mr Saif told the media.

KP Azam Khan Caretaker CM

Comments

1000 characters
Iqrar ijaz Iqrar ijaz MughaL Jan 20, 2023 11:07pm
Assalamu alaikum Ji sar connect Karen mere pass thode se dollar hai kya aap Lena chahenge 03026699751
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Azam Khan's name finalised as KP's caretaker CM: Durrani

23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 15 injured

Pakistan's Nishat Mills says it will acquire 100% of Denmark’s Wernerfelt A/S

Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 1% owing to uncertainty

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

UAE markets end lower as recession fears rattle investors

PCB announces PSL 8 schedule; opening ceremony to be held in Multan

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce key interest rate on Monday

Read more stories