Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Recorder Report Published January 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division, Friday, notified increase in rates on return on Naya Pakistan and Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates.

Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) and eligible Resident Pakistanis with Foreign Currency Value Accounts (FCVA) can safely invest their money with sizable returns.

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

The Finance Division notification published in Gazette of Pakistan extraordinarily read that in exercise of the powers conferred by rules 7, 8, and 12 of the Naya Pakistan Certificates Rules, 2020, the Finance Division is pleased to substitute its Notification SRO 862(1)/2020 dated the 11th September 2020, and SR0 211(1)/2021, dated the 17 February 2021,

Currency denomination rate of return on US$1,000 three months would be 7%, six months 7.20%, twelve months 7.50%, and three as well as five years 8%.

Rate of return on Rs10,000 would be 15% for three months, 15.25% for six months, 15.50% for twelve months, 14% for three years and 13.50% for five years

