AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-27

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Zaheer Abbasi Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the extension in validity of proof of registration (POR) cards of Afghan refugees from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and directed that the Ministry of Privatisation give top priority to transparency in the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was given a briefing by the secretary privatisation with regard to the latest progress on the PIA’s privatisation.

The federal cabinet was informed that the advertisements with respect to inviting expressions of interest have been published in national and international newspapers on April 2, with the last date of May 3. So far several companies have expressed keen interest in privatising PIA, the meeting was informed.

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

The federal cabinet issued a directive to give primary importance to the element of transparency in the privatisation of the PIA.

The federal cabinet has also taken a briefing from the secretary aviation on the measures taken to improve the facilities at Pakistan’s airports, particularly, Lahore and Karachi. The meeting was further informed that the service counters have been increased at the airports and further improvement of the facilities is also in progress.

Additionally, on the recommendation of the State of Frontier Regions Division (SAFRON), the federal cabinet also approved the extension of the validity of POR cards of Afghan refugees from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The cabinet was told that with this extension, POR cardholders will be able to avail schools, bank accounts, and other facilities in Pakistan. These POR cardholders will be repatriated in the third phase of the programme to repatriate illegal aliens residing in Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that the first phase of repatriation of foreign residents living in Pakistan without any identity documents is going on.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the federal cabinet approved the establishment of an additional special court in Makran Division to deal with anti-narcotics cases in Balochistan province. The jurisdiction of this special court will extend to the districts of Panjgur, Kech, Gwadar, Hub, and Lasbela.

The cabinet directed that judges of good repute be appointed in the special court and prosecution process be made more effective.

The federal cabinet was also informed the consultation with all stakeholders regarding the drone policy for the use of drone technology in the agriculture sector is in the final stages and will soon be submitted to the cabinet for approval.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of four ex-officio members of the Board of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

The meeting also approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on 18 April 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA Federal Cabinet Afghan refugees PM Shehbaz Sharif PIA privatisation

Comments

200 characters

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories