Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the extension in validity of proof of registration (POR) cards of Afghan refugees from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and directed that the Ministry of Privatisation give top priority to transparency in the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was given a briefing by the secretary privatisation with regard to the latest progress on the PIA’s privatisation.

The federal cabinet was informed that the advertisements with respect to inviting expressions of interest have been published in national and international newspapers on April 2, with the last date of May 3. So far several companies have expressed keen interest in privatising PIA, the meeting was informed.

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

The federal cabinet issued a directive to give primary importance to the element of transparency in the privatisation of the PIA.

The federal cabinet has also taken a briefing from the secretary aviation on the measures taken to improve the facilities at Pakistan’s airports, particularly, Lahore and Karachi. The meeting was further informed that the service counters have been increased at the airports and further improvement of the facilities is also in progress.

Additionally, on the recommendation of the State of Frontier Regions Division (SAFRON), the federal cabinet also approved the extension of the validity of POR cards of Afghan refugees from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The cabinet was told that with this extension, POR cardholders will be able to avail schools, bank accounts, and other facilities in Pakistan. These POR cardholders will be repatriated in the third phase of the programme to repatriate illegal aliens residing in Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that the first phase of repatriation of foreign residents living in Pakistan without any identity documents is going on.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the federal cabinet approved the establishment of an additional special court in Makran Division to deal with anti-narcotics cases in Balochistan province. The jurisdiction of this special court will extend to the districts of Panjgur, Kech, Gwadar, Hub, and Lasbela.

The cabinet directed that judges of good repute be appointed in the special court and prosecution process be made more effective.

The federal cabinet was also informed the consultation with all stakeholders regarding the drone policy for the use of drone technology in the agriculture sector is in the final stages and will soon be submitted to the cabinet for approval.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of four ex-officio members of the Board of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

The meeting also approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on 18 April 2024.

