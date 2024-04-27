AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Ali Hussain Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: Amid threats of unilateral sanctions in case Pakistan goes ahead with the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, the Foreign Office said on Friday that Islamabad would explain to Washington the importance of its relations with neighbouring countries as well as its desire to convert Pakistan-Iran border into a “border of peace, security and prosperity.”

“Pakistan does not believe in zero-sum relationships. Expansion of relationship with one country should not be considered at the expense of another country,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told her weekly media briefing when asked to comment on the threats of US sanctions to IP gas pipeline projects and other MoUs of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran signed during the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan and the United States have robust dialogue and several channels of communication.

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

“We would continue to engage with them and explain the importance that Pakistan accords to its relations with its neighbours, especially its desire to have the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of peace, security, and prosperity,” she added.

“Pakistan is confident that its relationship with its friends and partners, including the United States is robust enough to move forward on their own merits not withstanding any other relationship that Pakistan has with other countries in our national interest,” the spokesperson stated.

She added that Pakistan has trade relations with its neighbour, Iran and we have preferential trade agreement between Pakistan and Iran.

She stated that the border regions of Pakistan and Iran benefit from the local trade that takes place mostly in barter form.

“There are border markets. These are sustenance markets to help the local traders which basically helps the economy of the poor regions along the border of Pakistan and Iran,” she added.

Earlier this week, the State Department deputy spokesperson had warned Pakistan of the “potential risk of sanctions” on going ahead with its business deals and the IP gas project with Iran.

“We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions. But ultimately, the Government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told the weekly media briefing in Washington on Tuesday.

To another question, Baloch said that the IP gas pipeline project was also discussed among other issues during the recent visit of Iranian President Raisi. She said that Pakistan and Iran believe that the two countries should enhance cooperation in the energy domain.

