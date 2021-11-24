ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
Former CJP Nisar must share with public who pressurised him: Maryam

  • Asks that if Nawaz did not deserve the punishment, then why did the former chief justice play with the system while sitting at the highest forum
BR Web Desk 24 Nov 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has called upon former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar to share with the public who had pressured him to convict her and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Maryam said that first, the former CJP denied that the voice in the audio clip was his, and then when a TV channel said that his audio from various occasions had been spliced together to create the clip, the ex-chief justice said that the voice was his.

She asked if Nawaz did not deserve the punishment, then why did the former chief justice play with the system while sitting at the highest forum.

Former CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip 'fake'

"Saqib Nisar should come before the nation and tell who forced him to punish Nawaz Sharif and his daughter. Who said that Imran Khan should be brought into power?"

She added that this was the fifth testimony in favour of Nawaz, saying that Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui also made a startling statement, while former accountability judge Arshad Malik was also punished for speaking the truth.

While referring to ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim's affidavit accusing the former CJP of judicial interference, Maryam said that Shamim can be called to get his attestation.

Leaked audio clip

In the short clip, not verified by Business Recorder, a voice, allegedly of former CJP Nisar, is heard talking to an unidentified person, saying that Nawaz and Maryam should be punished in order to make space for Imran Khan to come into power.

The clip started making the rounds on social media following which Nisar issued a statement, saying that he has never had any conversation with anyone over the topic. He further said he has not made a decision of approaching the courts for this matter.

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

The leaked audio comes following ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim's statement that Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of Nawaz and his daughter following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference.

These claims of Shamim were also rejected by Nisar. He, on telephone, told media persons that the accusations levelled against him were “contrary to the facts”; therefore, he did not want to respond to the “plain lies” of the ex-GB chief justice.

The ex-CJP said Shamim had asked him for an extension but he did not accept his request, adding that the ex-GB CJ had also complained to him about the same.

Maryam Nawaz PMLN Saqib Nisar

