Former CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip 'fake'

  • Says voice, purportedly of a conversation between him and an unidentified man regarding PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's trial, is not his
BR Web Desk 22 Nov 2021

Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has said that a leaked audio clip of a conversation attributed to him pertaining to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz is "fake", Aaj News reported on Monday.

In the short clip, not verified by Business Recorder, a voice allegedly of former CJP Nisar, is heard talking to an unidentified person, saying that Nawaz and Maryam should be punished in order to make space for Imran Khan to come into power.

The clip started making the rounds on social media following which Nisar issued a statement, saying that he has never had any conversation with anyone over the topic. He further said he has not made any decisions of approaching the courts for this matter.

The leaked audio comes following ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim's statement that Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of Nawaz and his daughter following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference.

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

As per the alleged affidavit, Shamim claimed that Nasir had travelled to GB for vacations in 2018 and on one occasion appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to his registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Shamim said that Nisar was finally able to get in touch with the judge and told him that Nawaz and Maryam must remain in jail until elections are over, after which “he became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea”.

According to the document, Shamim said he told Nisar that Nawaz had been falsely implicated, to which the former CJP replied, “Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from GB."

CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations

These claims of Shamim were also rejected by Nisar. He, on telephone, told media persons that the accusations levelled against him were “contrary to the facts”; therefore, he did not want to respond to the “plain lies” of the ex-GB chief justice.

The ex-CJP said Shamim had asked him for an extension but he did not accept his request, adding that the ex-GB CJ had also complained to him about the same.

