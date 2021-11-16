ANL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.84%)
Pakistan

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

  • IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducts hearing regarding allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, says respondents should present evidence before the court
BR Web Desk 16 Nov 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Tuesday show-cause notices to former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim, Jang Group CEO Mir Shakil ur Rehman, The News Editor Amir Ghauri, and journalist Ansar Abbasi and sought their reply within seven days.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case regarding allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar. Shamim's son informed the court that his father did not appear for the court proceedings as he reached Islamabad the night before and was feeling unwell, Aaj Newsreported.

Senior journalist Abbasi, author of the news report that carried Shamim's remarks, appeared before the court. Attorney-General Khalid Javed Khan and Islamabad Advocate-General Niazullah Niazi were also present in court.

Justice Minallah said that Abbasi's report has challenged the sanctity of the court, saying that it was necessary to restore people's faith in the judiciary.

Justice Minallah stated that there was a difference between social media and traditional media, saying social media did not follow a set editorial policy, while a newspaper did.

The IHC said that Abbasi and Shamim must present evidence before the court. The court has directed the respondents to submit their replies within seven days.

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

A story published in The News, stated that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were kept in jail till the general elections in 2018 on the orders of Nisar. As per the alleged affidavit, Shamim claims Nasir had travelled to GB for vacations in 2018 and on one occasion appeared “very disturbed”, while speaking to his registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Shamim said that Nisar was finally able to get in touch with the judge and told him that Nawaz and Maryam must remain in jail until elections are over, after which “he became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea”.

According to the document, Shamim said he told Nisar that Nawaz had been falsely implicated, to which the former CJP replied: “Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from GB.”

CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations

Former chief justice Nisar has rejected the allegations of the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan. He, on telephone, told media persons that the accusations levelled against him were “contrary to the facts”; therefore, he did not want to respond to the “plain lies” of the ex-GB chief justice.

The ex-CJP said Shamim had asked him for an extension but he did not accept his request, adding that the ex-GB CJ had also complained to him about the same.

Pakistan IHC Justice Athar Minallah CJP Saqib Nisar

