Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 15, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 16, 2021)....
Recorder Report 16 May 2021

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 15, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 16, 2021).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%)        43-45 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Karachi           40-42 (ºC) 20-30 (%)        41-43 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
Lahore            38-22 (°C) 60-00 (%)        39-22 (°C) 60-00 (%)
Larkana           44-46 (ºC) 15-25 (%)        43-45 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
Mirpurkhas        42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%)        42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Muzaffarabad      31-15 (°C) 75-30 (%)        30-16 (°C) 70-20 (%)
Peshawar          35-37 (ºC) 35-40 (%)        35-37 (ºC) 40-45 (%)
Quetta            13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)        13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)
Rawalpindi        34-19 (°C) 60-30 (%)        35-19 (°C) 60-30 (%)
Sukkur            42-44 (ºC) 15-25 (%)        41-43 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:10 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:45 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

