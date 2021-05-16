Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 15, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 16, 2021)....
16 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 15, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (May 16, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 43-45 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Karachi 40-42 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 41-43 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
Lahore 38-22 (°C) 60-00 (%) 39-22 (°C) 60-00 (%)
Larkana 44-46 (ºC) 15-25 (%) 43-45 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%) 42-44 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-15 (°C) 75-30 (%) 30-16 (°C) 70-20 (%)
Peshawar 35-37 (ºC) 35-40 (%) 35-37 (ºC) 40-45 (%)
Quetta 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%) 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)
Rawalpindi 34-19 (°C) 60-30 (%) 35-19 (°C) 60-30 (%)
Sukkur 42-44 (ºC) 15-25 (%) 41-43 (ºC) 15-25 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:10 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.