Pakistan
The Weather
07 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 6, 2021) and the forecast for Friday (May 7, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 39-41 (ºC) 45-55 (%) 40-42 (ºC) 30-40 (%)
Karachi 36-38 (ºC) 45-55 (%) 35-37 (ºC) 40-50 (%)
Lahore 37-25 (°C) 60-40 (%) 38-26 (°C) 60-10 (%)
Larkana 40-42 (ºC) 25-35 (%) 39-41 (ºC) 20-30 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-43 (ºC) 30-40 (%) 42-44 (ºC) 30-40 (%)
Muzaffarabad 28-17 (°C) 70-40 (%) 28-17 (°C) 75-50 (%)
Peshawar 37-39 (ºC) 35-40 (%) 37-39 (ºC) 40-45 (%)
Quetta 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%) 13-17 (ºC) 70-80 (%)
Rawalpindi 34-22 (°C) 70-60 (%) 35-23 (°C) 70-60 (%)
Sukkur 40-42 (ºC) 25-35 (%) 40-42 (ºC) 30-40 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:05 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:50 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
