AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

BR Web Desk Published December 27, 2024

After two consecutive days of selling pressure, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a strong comeback as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed higher by 928 points on Friday.

The KSE-100 started the session with some selling, hitting an intra-day low of 110,246.93.

However, buying soon returned to the PSX, taking the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 112,043.77, followed by late-session selling that trimmed some of the gains.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 111,351.18, up by 927.86 points or 0.84%.

Buying was seen in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refineries. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PSO, SHEL, SNGP, MARI, OGDC, PPL, MEBL, MCB and NBP traded in the green.

Renewed buying interest was observed at the bourse, with investors engaging in value picking following days of heavy selling.

On Thursday, PSX remained under pressure and closed in deep red due to heavy selling on investor concerns over security situation on the border and year-end portfolio adjustment. The KSE-100 plunged by 1,991.49 points or 1.77% and closed at 110,423.32 points.

Globally, Asian stocks wobbled on Friday while the dollar was steady, keeping the yen rooted near five-month lows in thin year-end trading as investors looked ahead to 2025 when the Federal Reserve is expected to be measured in its interest rate cuts.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, was slightly higher at 574.88, on course for a nearly 9% gain this year. Japan’s Nikkei, rose 0.77% due to a weak yen, set for 19% rise in 2024.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was little changed in early trading while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.12% higher following a holiday on Thursday.

With only a handful of trading days remaining in the year, investor focus has switched to 2025, with the Fed’s policy path, the incoming Trump administration and its tariff-related policies and geopolitical worries in the spotlight.

Traders are pricing in 37 bps of easing next year with the next cut fully priced in for June.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Friday. At close, the currency settled at 278.47 for a loss of Re0.10 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 815.92 million from 628.03 million on Thursday.

However, the value of shares declined to Rs32.92 billion from Rs33.58 billion in the previous session.

Fauji Foods Ltd was the volume leader with 104.43 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 74.13 million shares, and Cnergyico PK with 40.47 million shares.

Shares of 443 companies were traded on Friday, of which 223 registered an increase, 176 recorded a fall, while 44 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters
NAVEED Dec 27, 2024 09:14pm
Increase should translate in more industrial production. Alhamdolilah
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories