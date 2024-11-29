AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has refused to entertain National Database and Registration Authority’s proposal on restoration of National Assembly Hall at State Bank Building Islamabad, saying that no exemption can be granted on this issue, sources told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting of the PPRA Board, presided over by Secretary Finance/ Imdad Ullah Bosal, Managing Director PPRA, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, informed the Board that Ministry of Interior in a letter dated October 09, 2024 forwarded National Database and Registration Authority’s letter of August 29, 2024 wherein the PPRA had been requested to grant exemption under Section 21 of PPRA Rules.

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Earlier Ministry of Interior through its letter of February 29, 2024, forwarded NADRA’s letter of May 26, 2024, wherein guidance was sought whether PPRA agrees with the direction of National Assembly Advisory Committee to invoke Rule 42 (f) of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 for restoration of National Assembly Hall at State Bank building, Islamabad. PPRA, in response conveyed its position on March 12, 2024 wherein NADRA was advised to opt for Rule 42(f) of Public Procurement Rules, 2004, if the conditions specified therein were being fulfilled, otherwise open competitive bidding procedure shall be adopted for the said procurement.

Subsequently, the NADRA through a letter of August 29, 2024, stated that they intended to restore the National Assembly Hall, a significant heritage building, and highlighted that no other procurement provisions were available to directly engage National College of Arts (NCA) for this specialized project. The unique requirements of heritage restoration demand specific expertise that conventional procurement methods cannot adequately address.

NADRA representative stated that Rule-42(f) of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 could not be invoked as the said rules do not allow sub-contracting, whereas, NCA does not have capacity to undertake the assignment completely through its own resources.

After detailed deliberations the Board unanimously resolved that exemption under Section 21 of PPRA Ordinance, 2002 could not be exercised for the subject matter. However, the NADRA may decide the appropriate method of procurement as prescribed in Public Procurement Rules, 2004 for this case, while adhering to the fundamental principles of procurement i.e. fairness, transparency and value for money.

