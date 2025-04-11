PSL X commences in Rawalpindi with dazzling opening ceremony

The landmark 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X) officially commenced on Friday evening at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, marked by an opening ceremony featuring musical performances and fireworks.

This marks the first occasion Rawalpindi has hosted the league’s inaugural match. The ceremony showcased performances from prominent artists, including Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig, and the duo Young Stunners.

Following the ceremony, the tournament’s first match got underway between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi venue.

The 34-match tournament will be played across Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Three doubleheaders are scheduled for April 12, May 1, and May 10. The winning team stands to receive $500,000, with the runners-up awarded $200,000. Franchises finalized their squads during the PSL X Draft held on January 13.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is scheduled to host 13 matches, including the Qualifier, Eliminator, and the final on May 18. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 fixtures, while Multan Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will each host five matches.

Team captains:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (PSL’s leading run-scorer)

Karachi Kings: David Warner (Australia)

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (Led team to 2021 title)

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (Takes over captaincy)

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Continuing role)

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Led team to two consecutive titles)

In the previous edition (PSL 2024), Islamabad United secured their third title, while Multan Sultans finished as runners-up for the third consecutive year.