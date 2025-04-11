AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
World

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2025 12:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that a pre-dawn Israeli air strike on Friday killed 10 members of the same family, including seven children, in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

“Ten people, including seven children, were brought to the hospital as martyrs following an Israeli air strike that targeted the al-Farra family home in central Khan Yunis,” agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

When contacted by AFP about the strike, the Israeli military said it was looking into the attack. Witnesses reported continuous and intensive Israeli tank fire in Khan Yunis.

The civil defence agency also reported two people killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a group of civilians in the Al-Atatra area in the northern city of Beit Lahia.

Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza, say Palestinians, ceasefire on brink

Early on Friday, the Israeli military issued an “urgent and serious” evacuation warning to residents in several areas east of Gaza City.

“The IDF is operating with great force in your areas to destroy terrorist infrastructure. For your safety, you must evacuate these areas immediately and move to the known shelters in western Gaza City,” Avichay Adraee, the military’s Arabic-language spokesman, said on X.

