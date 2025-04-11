AIRLINK 171.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed on Thursday night two terrorists including a High-Value Target in an intelligence based...
BR Web Desk Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 02:03pm

Security forces killed on Thursday night two terrorists including a high-value target in an intelligence based operation in general area of Timergara, District Lower Dir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

During the operation, own troops surrounded and effectively engaged the khawarij location and killed high value target kharji Hafeezullah Kochwan and another khawarij, the ISPR said.

“Kochwan was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians,” the military’s media wing said.

The press release further said that he was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and government had fixed Head money of Rs10 million on him.

KP Govt prepares action plan against terrorism

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

On April 7, security forces killed nine terrorists including a high-value target in an intelligence based operation in general area Takwara, Dera Ismail Khan District.

“Kharji Ring leader Shireen was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities, and besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians, was also responsible for Shahadat of Captain Hasnain Akhtar, Shaheed on 20 March 2025,” ISPR press release said.

terrorists attack Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Timergara Lower Dir

