PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has refused to grant exemption from PPRA Rules for procurement of Software Development Kits (SDKs) and desktop/ server machines by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting of PPRA Board, MD (PPRA) informed the Board that Ministry of Interior, in a letter of October 11, 2024 has requested the Authority to grant exemption from the applicability of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004 and relevant regulations for the procurement of Software Development Kits and desktop/ server machines for efficient and independent functioning of Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS).

The Ministry has also referred to the Prime Minister’s Office U.O. of September 10, 2024 wherein the Ministry of Interior was instructed to take necessary steps to resolve the technical issues in the POVS and to seek exemption from the PPRA and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for the procurement of required services and equipment.

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

NADRA representative further maintained that NADRA manages technical aspects of the POVS and had identified some of the essential components; i.e., SDK for facial liveness, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and contact-less fingerprint acquisition for iOS, Android, and Web Server platforms; etc., to enhance the system’s capability to automatically scrutinize visa applications for fraudulent information by cross-verifying passport details, detecting facial liveness, and verifying fingerprints.

Therefore, NADRA requires exemption under Section 21 of PPRA Ordinance, 2002 from the applicability of Rules 21 and 36 of Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

NADRA also maintained that the products are readily available in the open market; however, due to urgent nature of procurement NADRA requires exemption. NADRA representative informed the Board that Federal Government has approved new visa regime by revamping Visa on Arrival (VoA) and has introduced Visa Prior to Arrival (VPA) for 126x countries to attract investment and to promote tourism.

Accordingly, visa process has been simplified by waiving off documentation requirement and swift visa processing. Therefore, visa application only provides passport and photograph in digital format. This proposed process shall eliminate the human intervention.

After detailed deliberations the Board unanimously resolved that exemption under Section 21 of PPRA Ordinance, 2002 is not justifiable in the instant case. However, the procuring agency may invoke alternative method of procurement in accordance with Public Procurement Rules, 20(N), subject to the fulfilment of conditions prescribed in the relevant rules.

