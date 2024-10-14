PCB refutes rumours about third Test shifting out of Rawalpindi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday refuted rumours about the third Test match between Pakistan and England being shifted out of Rawalpindi.

In a statement today, the PCB spokesperson said media reports about the third Test match being shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan were not true.

“The third Test match between Pakistan and England will be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as per the schedule,” the spokesperson added.

England are on a month-long tour to Pakistan for a three-match Test series.

The visitors won the first Test played in Multan by an innings and 47 runs.

The second Test starts tomorrow (Wednesday) in Multan, with the third Test scheduled in Rawalpindi from October 24.

Earlier today, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the second Test, handing top domestic performer Kamran Ghulam a debut.

The hosts also introduced a spin-heavy attack, with Noman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan making it to the playing XI.

On Sunday, Pakistan made drastic changes to their squad for the second and third Tests, dropping bigwigs like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed (who is still recovering from fever).