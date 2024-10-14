Kamran Ghulam replaces Babar in Pakistan’s playing XI for second Test

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the second Test match against England scheduled to begin on October 15 (tomorrow) in Multan.

The 29-year-old Kamran Ghulam is all set to make his Test debut tomorrow. The right-handed batter has played 59 first-class matches and scored 4,377 runs at an average of 49.17, which includes 16 centuries and 20 half-centuries.

The hosts made four changes from the side beaten by an innings in the first Test, including bringing in batsman Kamran Ghulam for his debut.

Pakistan are going in with three specialist spinners, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. They have included only one genuine fast bowler Aamer Jamal.

On Sunday, the cricket board announced a revised squad for the second and the third Tests against England, dropping Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan Playing XI in batting order:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood

Note that England lead the three Test-match series 1-0, with the third Test scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 24.