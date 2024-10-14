Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kamran Ghulam replaces Babar in Pakistan’s playing XI for second Test

BR Web Desk Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 05:42pm

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the second Test match against England scheduled to begin on October 15 (tomorrow) in Multan.

The 29-year-old Kamran Ghulam is all set to make his Test debut tomorrow. The right-handed batter has played 59 first-class matches and scored 4,377 runs at an average of 49.17, which includes 16 centuries and 20 half-centuries.

The hosts made four changes from the side beaten by an innings in the first Test, including bringing in batsman Kamran Ghulam for his debut.

Pakistan are going in with three specialist spinners, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. They have included only one genuine fast bowler Aamer Jamal.

On Sunday, the cricket board announced a revised squad for the second and the third Tests against England, dropping Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan Playing XI in batting order:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood

Note that England lead the three Test-match series 1-0, with the third Test scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 24.

Pakistan vs England PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

200 characters

Kamran Ghulam replaces Babar in Pakistan’s playing XI for second Test

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

ADB appoints Xiaoqin Fan as new country director for Pakistan

Siemens Pakistan to sell energy portfolio to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.8bn

PPL begins oil & gas production from Punjab

Oil prices erase last week’s gains on China demand woes

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings stand at Rs8.6bn in 3QCY24, down 11% YoY

Nobel economics prize goes to researchers of prosperity

Hezbollah drone strike kills four, wounds dozens at Israeli base

Govt may collect Rs300bn from agri tax

Read more stories