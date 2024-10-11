AGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
DFML 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
DGKC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
FFBL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.92%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-4.79%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.15%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.73%)
OGDC 171.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
PAEL 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 132.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.41%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.79%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
TOMCL 34.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.06%)
TPLP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.33%)
TREET 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
TRG 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.61%)
UNITY 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.65%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,101 Increased By 16.6 (0.18%)
BR30 27,461 Decreased By -170 (-0.62%)
KSE100 85,473 Increased By 20.2 (0.02%)
KSE30 27,180 Increased By 30.6 (0.11%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ollie Pope lauds batting brilliance of Brook, Root after big win

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 03:18pm

MULTAN: England’s stand-in skipper Ollie Pope hailed the fitness and determination of his team on Friday after they crushed Pakistan by an innings despite conceding 556 runs, singling out batsmen Harry Brook and Joe Root for scripting the historic win.

England responded to Pakistan’s total with a mammoth 823-7 thanks to Brook’s 317 and Root’s 262 on a flat pitch before the tourists completed a famous innings and 47-run win early on the fifth day by taking the three wickets needed to prevail.

“I think credit to firstly, the bowlers, the way they went about their stuff on day one and the majority of day two,” Pope said at the post-match presentation.

“The fitness that they showed and then the same with Harry and Joe. We knew the way to win this game was to put a mammoth score on the board.

“And it wasn’t just 100 obviously … I think that’s just credit to them, (not just) for the skills they’ve got with the bat but (also) the determination they had to put the team in a winning position. So it was awesome.”

Pope sympathised with Pakistan, who fell to their sixth straight loss and have not won a Test at home since 2021.

Dominant England thump Pakistan by innings and 47 runs in opening Test

“Obviously when you bat and make 550, you think you’re in the driving seat there,” Pope said.

“But when you come out to bat again, and you’re 260 runs behind, and the pitch is three days older than it was when you first batted, it’s never an easy thing to do.

“We felt like we had a lot of different wicket-taking opportunities. The odd ball was staying low, we got the ball reversing a little bit, and got the odd ball to spin as well. It’s never an easy position.

“Even if you bat as well as you can and make 400 in that last innings, we still would have tried to back ourselves and chase 140 or so.”

The only bitter pill for Pope in a game where the runs flowed freely was his two-ball duck.

“I mean, that’s the game, isn’t it I smoked a pull shot straight to mid-wicket and, unfortunately, I was the one to miss out this week. But it’s a team game and what matters is that we’re on the right side,” he said.

Joe Root Ollie Pope Harry Brook PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

200 characters

Ollie Pope lauds batting brilliance of Brook, Root after big win

‘Living standards’: Pakistan lagging behind regional peers, says IMF

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in Balochistan’s Duki

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Pakistan’s listed firms announce key partnerships with Saudi companies

Israeli strikes kill 22 in Beirut as Hezoballah leader evades assassination

Antony Blinken says US wants Lebanon solution, not ‘broader conflict’

Pak Suzuki to discontinue its Bolan, launch ‘Every’ in Pakistan

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Oil retreats, but heads for weekly climb on potential Mideast supply disruption

SBP directs banks to install at least 5MP CCTV cameras, sets new guidelines

Read more stories