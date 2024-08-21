Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors

Security forces kill 3 terrorists involved in DC Panjgur’s assassination: ISPR

Weir Group secures £53mn order for Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

