AGL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 139.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.33%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
DGKC 77.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.48%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.71%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUBC 146.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.5%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.02 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.99%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.61%)
PIBTL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
PPL 112.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.7%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.55%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.79%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.76%)
TOMCL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 55.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (5.51%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,262 Increased By 76.8 (0.94%)
BR30 26,011 Increased By 301.9 (1.17%)
KSE100 78,237 Increased By 491.2 (0.63%)
KSE30 24,862 Increased By 78.3 (0.32%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 20, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 3 terrorists involved in DC Panjgur’s assassination: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Weir Group secures £53mn order for Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

Read here for details.

  • Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

Read here for details.

  • CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Middle East trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Read more stories