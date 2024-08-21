BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 20, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors
Read here for details.
- Security forces kill 3 terrorists involved in DC Panjgur’s assassination: ISPR
Read here for details.
- Weir Group secures £53mn order for Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II
Read here for details.
- Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik
Read here for details.
- CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought
Read here for details.
