Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2025 01:51pm

Cherat Cement Company Limited (CHCC) has become the latest company to announce an expansion in its renewable portfolio with the commissioning of a 6.065MW solar power plant at its facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The listed company engaged in the manufacturing of cement disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform that the company has commissioned 6.065MW solar power plant at its factory site Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 3, 2025.

“The total project is now approximately 9MW and the balance of approximately 2.935MW is expected to be energized in current financial year. This will add to the captive power generation capacity of the company,” read the notice.

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

There has been a growing shift towards alternative energy sources in Pakistan, especially solar, which has become increasingly popular among residential and commercial sectors.

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.

Nonetheless, several projects have been initiated to exploit this relatively cheaper energy source.

Last month, Tariq Corporation Limited announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility. In February, Olympia Mills Limited announced plans to set up a 500KW off-grid solar power system at its facility.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reaffirmed last month that the government’s policy on solar energy remained unchanged and promotion of renewable energy was “a top priority”.

“There is no change in government’s policy on solar energy and promotion of renewable energy remains a priority,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

As per figures presented to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), the total installed solar capacity grew from 321MW in 2021 to 4,124MW by December 2024.

