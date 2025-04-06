Akhtar Mengal says major operation against protesters ‘imminent’

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal stated on Sunday that a “major operation against [marchers] is imminent” as security forces surrounded the party’s protesters.

“We are currently positioned at Lakpass, completely surrounded by security forces. A major operation against us is imminent,” Mengal mentioned in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mengal, party workers remain unhurt in Mastung suicide blast

“I urge all districts to immediately close all national highways in protest. Let the world witness this injustice. We remain peaceful, but resolute.”

The BNP-M chief further asserted that “whatever unfolds today — the consequences, the bloodshed, the fallout — will rest solely on the shoulders of the government and the local administration.”

Balochistan govt warns of legal action against BNP-M long march

Last week, Mengal and party workers escaped in an alleged suicide blast which took place near a sit-in by BNP that was going on at Mastung Luckpass.

The Balochistan government warned Saturday of legal action against the BNP-M long march, stating that some elements were determined to hold the provincial Red Zone hostage.

During a press conference, Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind expressed the government’s concern about speeches made by the party’s leadership, adding that legal measures will be pursued.

He noted that the government has shown patience thus far and has engaged in negotiations with march participants on two occasions.

Currently, Section 144 is enforced in the province. The BNP-M has announced plans to commence the long march towards Quetta on April 6 (Sunday), instructing its activists to reach Lakpass in Mastung.