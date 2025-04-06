Security forces kill 8 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Security forces killed 8 terrorists and injured four who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the movement of the militants was detected near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on the night of April 5-6. Security forces swiftly responded, triggering a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours.

“The infiltrators were effectively engaged, resulting in eight Khawarij eliminated and four critically injured,” the statement said, adding that the injured militants retreated across the border.

Pakistan has consistently urged the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan, the statement further said.

“The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of its territory by militants.”

Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to securing the country’s borders and eliminating the threat of terrorism, the ISPR said.