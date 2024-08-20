AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
Pakistan

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

  • Training launch aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters
Published 20 Aug, 2024

Pakistan conducted on Tuesday the successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II.

The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability, as per Radio Pakistan.

Senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations witnessed the launching.

Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this land mark achievement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

In May this year, Pakistan Army conducted the successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometres.

The launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures, ISPR said.

“Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system,” the press release said.

Pakistan missiles

