AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors

  • Premier says power sector, agriculture, digitalisation of FBR, commerce and trade are the key focuses of the reform plan
BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 08:20pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated Tuesday that the federal government, in consultation with provinces, is devising a comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors of the economy, Radio Pakistan reported.

At the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the premier said power sector, agriculture, digitalisation of FBR, commerce and trade are the key focuses of the reform plan.

Punjab govt’s electricity subsidy should be appreciated, not criticised: Atta Tarar

The premier said the recent package announced by Punjab government for electricity consumers, using electricity between 200 to 500 units, is from the provincial budget and there is no contribution by the federal government in it.

Regretting the rumors being spread in this regard, he said there should be no politics on relief measures, and instead all the provincial governments should follow suit and take measures for relief of the people.

The Prime Minister said the federal government is doing its part to provide relief to people across the country.

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

He mentioned the Rs50 billion subsidy package in electricity prices to consumers across the country, using upto 200 units of electricity for three months from July to September. He said this relief package covered about 86 percent electricity consumers across the country.

PM Shehbaz also mentioned the 70 billion rupees project in collaboration of federal and Balochistan government to shift 28,000 tube wells in the province on solar energy. He said the federal government has a share of 55 billion rupees in this project.

Highlighting the measures to stabilize the economy, the premier said inflation is at the lowest rate of last three years as it has dropped to 11 percent from 38 percent. He said we will continue our efforts to further reduce it.

PM Shehbaz appreciated NDMA’s coordination and efforts to contain the damage caused by monsoon rains in different parts of the country.

On this occasion, the Cabinet offered Fateha for Shuhada who sacrificed their lives in ongoing war against terrorism and those died in flash floods and rains.

Pakistan Economy Economic growth PM Shehbaz Sharif economic reforms Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after volatile trading

PostEx announces $7.3mn pre-series A funding for expansion in Pakistan, GCC

Security forces kill 3 terrorists involved in DC Panjgur’s assassination: ISPR

Oil steadies amid easing geopolitical risks, China demand concerns weigh

Read more stories