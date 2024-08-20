PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated Tuesday that the federal government, in consultation with provinces, is devising a comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors of the economy, Radio Pakistan reported.

At the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the premier said power sector, agriculture, digitalisation of FBR, commerce and trade are the key focuses of the reform plan.

The premier said the recent package announced by Punjab government for electricity consumers, using electricity between 200 to 500 units, is from the provincial budget and there is no contribution by the federal government in it.

Regretting the rumors being spread in this regard, he said there should be no politics on relief measures, and instead all the provincial governments should follow suit and take measures for relief of the people.

The Prime Minister said the federal government is doing its part to provide relief to people across the country.

He mentioned the Rs50 billion subsidy package in electricity prices to consumers across the country, using upto 200 units of electricity for three months from July to September. He said this relief package covered about 86 percent electricity consumers across the country.

PM Shehbaz also mentioned the 70 billion rupees project in collaboration of federal and Balochistan government to shift 28,000 tube wells in the province on solar energy. He said the federal government has a share of 55 billion rupees in this project.

Highlighting the measures to stabilize the economy, the premier said inflation is at the lowest rate of last three years as it has dropped to 11 percent from 38 percent. He said we will continue our efforts to further reduce it.

PM Shehbaz appreciated NDMA’s coordination and efforts to contain the damage caused by monsoon rains in different parts of the country.

On this occasion, the Cabinet offered Fateha for Shuhada who sacrificed their lives in ongoing war against terrorism and those died in flash floods and rains.