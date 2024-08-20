AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.75 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.05%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.92%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.35%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.64%)
OGDC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PPL 111.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,186 Increased By 1.2 (0.02%)
BR30 25,643 Increased By 46 (0.18%)
KSE100 77,724 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 24,787 Decreased By -90 (-0.36%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets AIRLINK (Air Link Communication Limited) 140.75 Increased By ▲ 7.05%

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 01:07pm

Air Link Communication Limited (Airlink), a manufacturer and distributor of smartphones in Pakistan, has entered into a strategic partnership with Acer Gadget, a global leader in innovative and affordable technology.

The listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Acer Gadget Inc., a global leader in innovative and affordable technology, announces a strategic partnership with Air Link to introduce ‘Acer Gadget e10’ laptops, tablets, and all-in-one devices to the Pakistani market,” Air Link said in its notice.

The company informed that as part of this collaboration, Air Link has been granted distribution rights and entered an exclusive assembling agreement with Acer Gadget’s manufacturing partner, Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., to assemble these products at Air Link’s Lahore facility.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in Air Link’s commitment to the ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative and aims to elevate the Pakistani technology landscape by providing consumers with high-quality, accessible devices,” said the company.

The company’s share price increased on Tuesday after the PSX notice, and was hovering around Rs139 at the time of this report. It had closed at Rs132.14 at the end of Monday’s session.

Acer Gadget Inc. is a subsidiary of Acer Inc., a renowned Taiwanese multinational corporation known for its expertise in hardware and electronics. Acer has earned a strong reputation in the computing industry, particularly for its laptops, desktops, monitors, and a wide range of related peripherals.

Founded as a private limited company in January 2014 and converted into a public limited company in April 2019, Air Link is involved in the import, export, distribution, wholesale, and retail of communication and IT-related products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories.

In June, Air Link signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMIKI Corporation, a Chinese technology company, to manufacture smart wearable devices.

Additionally, in October of last year, Air Link entered into a partnership with Xiaomi, a global leader in consumer electronics and smartphones, to produce smart TVs at its Lahore manufacturing facility. Air Link and Xiaomi already share a strategic partnership for the local production of Xiaomi smartphones.

PSX psx companies Airlink PSX notice PSX stocks Air Link Communication Limited

Comments

200 characters
Abdullah Aug 20, 2024 12:28pm
Done with assembling.if they dont manufacture no need to buy it.Acer is anyhow a useless brand.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories