Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Air Link Communication Limited (Airlink), a manufacturer and distributor of smartphones in Pakistan, has entered into a strategic partnership with Acer Gadget, a global leader in innovative and affordable technology.

The listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Acer Gadget Inc., a global leader in innovative and affordable technology, announces a strategic partnership with Air Link to introduce ‘Acer Gadget e10’ laptops, tablets, and all-in-one devices to the Pakistani market,” Air Link said in its notice.

The company informed that as part of this collaboration, Air Link has been granted distribution rights and entered an exclusive assembling agreement with Acer Gadget’s manufacturing partner, Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., to assemble these products at Air Link’s Lahore facility.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in Air Link’s commitment to the ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative and aims to elevate the Pakistani technology landscape by providing consumers with high-quality, accessible devices,” said the company.

The company’s share price increased on Tuesday after the PSX notice, and was hovering around Rs139 at the time of this report. It had closed at Rs132.14 at the end of Monday’s session.

Acer Gadget Inc. is a subsidiary of Acer Inc., a renowned Taiwanese multinational corporation known for its expertise in hardware and electronics. Acer has earned a strong reputation in the computing industry, particularly for its laptops, desktops, monitors, and a wide range of related peripherals.

Founded as a private limited company in January 2014 and converted into a public limited company in April 2019, Air Link is involved in the import, export, distribution, wholesale, and retail of communication and IT-related products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories.

In June, Air Link signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMIKI Corporation, a Chinese technology company, to manufacture smart wearable devices.

Additionally, in October of last year, Air Link entered into a partnership with Xiaomi, a global leader in consumer electronics and smartphones, to produce smart TVs at its Lahore manufacturing facility. Air Link and Xiaomi already share a strategic partnership for the local production of Xiaomi smartphones.