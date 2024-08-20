AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Pakistan

Security forces kill 3 terrorists involved in DC Panjgur’s assassination: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2024 05:08pm

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mastung district of Balochistan and killed three terrorists belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the slain terrorists were involved in the assassination of Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, Zakir Baloch.

“The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mastung, and in the exchange of fire, 3 BLA terrorists were killed, while as many were injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for killing the terrorists involved in the martyrdom of Zakir Baloch.

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

In a statement today, he said the elements involved in terrorism should learn from the fate of the killers of DC Panjgur.

The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism. He said our war with terrorists will continue until their complete elimination.

DC Baloch was targeted when he was traveling from Quetta to Panjgur on August 12.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti had condemned the killing and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Baloch was the younger brother of former provincial minister and current MPA Mir Saleh Rehmat Baloch.

