CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that many joint working groups’ meetings would be held in the next month (September), instructing the relevant ministries to prepare concept papers for next five years under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects phase-2.

He said that Pakistan and China have agreed to start work on five economic corridors as soon as possible under CPEC Phase-2.

He said that Pakistan and China have agreed to initiate work on these five corridors, which were aligned with Pakistan’s 5Es framework (export, energy, equity, E-Pakistan and environment) for its economic development.

2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

The minister expressed these views while chairing the review meeting on CPEC projects. Secretary Planning Owais Manzoor Sumra, secretaries of concerned ministries, heads of institutions and senior officials attended the meeting.

The minister instructed all working groups to prepare concept papers on the five corridors proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in August 2023. He said that a comprehensive document would be prepared on these five corridors by the end of August. He said that under the Innovation Corridor, new projects are organised through modern technology and imparting IT skills to the youth.

He said that all CPEC Phase-2 projects should be prepared according to these five new corridors. He said that the e new corridors include growth, economic development projects, innovation, green, and regional connectivity. He said that all the ministries should prepare documents and submit formal CPEC plans in the next 15 days.

He said that under Open Regional Cooperation, CPEC would be used to promote connectivity and establish friendly relations with Central Asia.

He said that all ministries should prepare five-year plans under the CPEC portfolio and submit them to the coming meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC).

The minister said that long-term projects should be broken up sector-wise and included in working groups.

He said that weekly meetings should be held to select the agenda and proposed projects of the joint working group. “We should not only prepare our five-year plan but also know the full details of China’s CPEC phase 2 plan,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024