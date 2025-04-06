AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Print Print 2025-04-06

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the series of good news has begun in the country, while those who wrote letters to the IMF are in severe distress.

Another good news for the people of Pakistan is coming soon, which the Prime Minister will announce shortly, she said. She said that so-called YouTubers and the “Fasad Party” are disturbed by public relief measures.

While addressing a press conference at DGPR on Saturday, Azma Bokhari said that Gandapur’s position as Chief Minister KP is at risk, with even his own party members labelling him corrupt.

Azma assails KP govt over its ‘failure’ to serve the masses

“Corruption stories are rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but so-called YouTubers and the media are silent. No infrastructure was developed in KP, no medicines were supplied, and there was a national loss of Rs 8.66 billion due to deforestation in Chitral. Billions were distributed among the Tiger Force,” she said.

She further said that in Punjab, public savings of Rs 1.11 billion were achieved through Ramadan Relief Bazaars. Efforts to reform theatres are being met with blackmail and court threats from owners, but after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s approval, a new strategy will be introduced to improve theatres, she added.

On the issue of water, Azma Bokhari emphasized that it should be discussed through dialogue rather than public rallies.

She also announced that after Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction in electricity prices, providing major relief to the public during the summer. She said this relief was achieved after overcoming significant challenges, as convincing the IMF was not easy. Punjab’s government thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for curbing the rapid increase in electricity bills, she said.

Azma Bokhari said that Shehbaz Sharif stabilized the country’s economy and thwarted conspiracies aiming to create Sri Lanka-like conditions in Pakistan. During Ramadan, the Punjab government provided substantial relief to the public, with 3.57 billion rupees worth of purchases made at Ramadan bazaars. Additionally, 28,000 people benefited from free home deliveries worth 30 million rupees, she said.

She announced that by August, 13 new Sahulat Bazaars would be established, and existing bazaars would be shifted to solar energy at a cost of 690 million rupees. A “Sahulat on the Go” program will be launched at 14 locations.

On transport, she mentioned that overcharging penalties amounted to 2.2 million rupees, and 1.1 million rupees were refunded to passengers. Speaking about medicine availability, Azma said that all medicines would now be available on public display in the market, with a special complaint desk established by the Chief Minister to address related issues.

She informed that during Eid, the Punjab government’s integrated cleanliness drive employed 100,000 people at a cost of 1 billion rupees.

Azma Bokhari demanded that the federal government should account for the 600 billion rupees allocated to KPK for law and order. She emphasized that the expenditure of funds must be audited before distributing money under the NFC (National Finance Commission) Award.

Criticizing YouTubers and media, she said they have turned a blind eye to the corruption in KP.

Azma Bokhari concluded by saying that it is the hallmark of the PML-N that during their governments, both the provinces and the country have always made progress, and this tradition will continue in the future.

