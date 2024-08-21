Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik Tuesday announced that the current gas tariff will remain unchanged for the next three months.

At a press conference, Musadik said the current gas tariff will remain unchanged until the winter months of December and January. This decision comes as part of the government’s efforts to alleviate the financial burden on the people.

The minister said there has been no increase in the gas tariff and the government is committed to avoiding any additional costs for citizens.

He emphasised that if necessary, any relief measures will be implemented in consultation with all the provinces.

The minister for petroleum said Rs14 per unit relief given by Punjab Government to power consumers using up to 500 units will cover 98 percent households.

He said the federal government earlier had announced a subsidy of Rs50 billion for the consumers using up to 200 units across the country.

The minister also urged political leaders to refrain from creating chaos and participate constructively in parliamentary committees.

He criticised certain elements for obstructing the country’s progress and prosperity, stating that these individuals do not want Pakistan to thrive.

He maintained the “deputy chairman” is in jail for committing $190 million in corruption, while the “real chairman” has also been arrested. One has been arrested in the Top City corruption case, while the other is detained in a $190 million corruption case, he added.

He highlighted “widespread corruption stories” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which have become a common topic of discussion. He accused some elements of facilitating and supporting terrorists. He said that those who deny the ongoing operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa must account for the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, calling it an unfortunate situation.

